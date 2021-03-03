Amid unpredictable business environments, the Government of India's Mission e-Governance, coupled with Digital India, has undergone a paradigm shift; there is new thinking on how it engages with its citizens, inter-state & inter-governmental functions. India has put its delivery of healthcare, e-Education, agricultural support, financial services and other economic and social obligations on mission-mode.

Hitachi plays a vital role in this relentless push for India's digitally enabled e-Governance mission. A global leader in Social Innovation Business solution, Hitachi's initiatives are constantly creating three value propositions by improving citizen's social, environmental and economic values. For Hitachi, they converge into 'Powering Good', a society that effectively bridges the need gap between itself and the government.

"Digital transformation from the top has been helping streamline government operations, optimize costs and create transparency for end-users and citizens. Hitachi has been a key enabler in providing solutions for the delivery of these services through its revolutionary innovative and globally accredited OT x IT solutions and data analytics, thereby improving the people's Quality of Life," says Mr Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director, Hitachi India.

Citizen's Charter: The Journey Together

Over the years, numerous initiatives have been undertaken by India to promote e-Governance holistically and improve the dissemination of public services to its citizens. People, process, technology, and resources have been its key pillars.

Hitachi is combining for the government, data, technology and governance as a force to accelerate social change and address the criticality of harnessing the data generated through various e-Governance initiatives to optimize decision making. Among the most recent and notable of Hitachi's transformational works are KV Shaala Darpan - an educational e-Governance platform for Kendriya Vidyalayas and pan-India remote education system developed for the Ministry of Human Resource Development; police modernisation programme in Bihar under the homeland security solution.

Network rehauling of a state electricity board and creating a data-centric environment through World Bank funding for the Ministry of Agriculture -- notably completed during the COVID lockdown.

Innovation continues to be the bedrock of development and the hallmark of all joint initiatives that Hitachi has undertaken with the government integrating 'Connected Citizen' solutions; thus, reinforcing social Innovation for larger societal good.

In Education

The government's National Policy on Education 2020 charts India on the course for modern, futuristic and visionary learning system. It is technology-based and inculcates scientific temper.

To complement this mission, Hitachi's robust e-Governance platform for e-Education promotes participation by stakeholders like parents and brings in uniformity and standardization of implementation of policies, processes and programs across the multitude of branches of institution. The platform also takes care of the time-consuming aspects of education, leaving the School Management and the academic staff to concentrate on what they do best- Imparting Education!

Additionally, Hitachi MGRM Net has developed KV Shaala Darpan, an e-Governance platform for all Kendriya Vidyalayas. The platform leverages Information & Communication Technology to enhance the academic delivery system in all schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan.

That apart, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic supplied and implemented Smart Digital Boards to 109 colleges spread across India. The project aims at improving the quality of engineering education in existing institutions with special consideration for low-income states and special category states.

In Homeland Security

Mobile-based emergency services and disaster management are the key areas of focus in e-Governance, which also involves police modernisation.

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic partnered with the government on the entire digitalisation of police stations in Bihar. This has helped citizens to easily lodge a complaint online, availability of relevant and timely information for police, assisted in the investigation of crime and in tracking and detection of criminals. Going forward, it aims to encourage inter-state police communication by facilitating easy recording, retrieval, analysis and sharing of the pile of information.

In Public Utilities

Hitachi has been integral to many government initiatives on public utilities that have enhanced citizen service. More recently, Hitachi collaborated with a leading power trading, generation, transmission, and distribution organization, in Gujarat to transform the networking infrastructure for its 800 locations. Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic helped refresh the network hardware at all connected 805 locations with enhanced, feature-rich, design-centric cutting-edge data centre architecture to ensure that revenue leakage is identified, and people get electricity at an affordable cost through improved efficiency.

In Farmland

e-Kranti: A national e-Governance plan 2.0 is now in action to modernize agricultural operations of the country. Hitachi has helped build infrastructure for disaster recovery data center with a robust, future-ready physical as well as information security architecture. The project involves supply, installation and setting up of the necessary basic ICT and physical infrastructure - all of which and more Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic's solutions have provided.

The success of digital transformation in Indian agriculture heavily relies on dissemination of information and inputs to the last mile i.e. farmers. Hitachi MGRM Net is partnering with the government, public and private sector in delivering end-to-end farmer-centric solutions including

educating farmer groups on the latest technologies in farming, agriculture extension, remote help for issues, promotion of agriculture as an enterprise, required knowledge sharing and training.

The Way Forward

Hitachi's innovative technology, globally bench mark practices, and a strong partnership have ignited a social revolution in India. It is building a strong, efficient and effective e-Governance environment that enables all stakeholders, primarily citizens. It is a leap that is critical to the nation's emergence as a global production and economic powerhouse.

Know more about Hitachi Social Innovation

Know more about Solutions In India

See Powering Good in Action