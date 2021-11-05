The official Ambani residence in Mumbai's billionaires row, Antilia, is nothing short of a landmark destination. The home of the richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, is packed with extravagant luxuries one might only go as far as to imagine. But the Ambani family has a new home all the way in London that is just as grand.

Mukesh Ambani recently bought a new residence in London, where he and his family will be spending a lot more time. A magnificent mansion named Stoke Park will be the Ambanis' new residence address in the UK capital.

Ambanis to move into Buckinghamshire mansion

Fancy is no word to describe the new Ambani residence in London's Buckinghamshire. The Ambani family is planning to shift to the new 300-acre mansion, which the family purchased for a whopping Rs 592 crore earlier this year. Reports suggest that the Ambani family will be spending half a year in their second home in London.

In fact, the Ambanis spent Diwali in their new London home. They will be flying back to India and return to their UK mansion next April once things have settled.

Unlike the vertical high-rise Antilia, this London mansion is spread across a vast 300-acre lush landscape. This is as per the family's wish to have more open space. For the sake of comparison, the Antilia is spread over 400,000 square foot area.

Inside the Stoke Park mansion, there are 49 bedrooms. The mansion was converted into a country club from a private residence after 1908. The property has a small hospital headed by a British doctor.

The mansion is of the Georgian era, and has a 27-hole championship golf course and even a 5-star hotel. Some interesting facts about Stoke Park are that the mansion was featured in not one, but two of James Bond films, namely Goldfinger and Tomorrow Never Dies. In 2014, the property also hosted a charity concert, where Sir Elton John performed and raised £825,000. The parkland has all the beautiful lakes, gardens, and monuments.