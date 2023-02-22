In one of the heart-wrenching videos to have surfaced online, a little girl can be sitting by the side of the road crying inconsolably and bleeding profusely. But the most unfortunate part of the incident is the fact that it's not an accident, she was hit for not wearing a hijab.

In the short footage, the little child can be seen being consoled by some women, while she tries to process to what's happened to her. The footage along with the post, highlighted by Iranian activist Xerxes, further reads, "This is how radical Islamists treat little girls in Iran."

It's sickening, say netizens

Needless to say, the footage infuriated not just Iranians fighting for peace and freedom but many of those living across the borders. "Is it even human? In the name of religion?" Many highlighted the irony or religion and its interpretation, plaguing many nations of the world. "Beauty of peaceful religion," said an angry user.

"A sweet little girl, just like my sister. Only stone-hearted people can do this," wrote someone. Many called the act barbaric and how hijab should be a choice, nothing else. "This is the true and sad story of the girls of my land, Iran," said another post.

Iran and women's rights

The dust is yet to settle over the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by Iran's moral police that's widely condemned for imposing hijab and others Islamist rules of dressing and behaviour on women.

Women's rights have been a travesty in Iran, where women are severely restricted from many professions, public spaces and sports.

Iran's recent violent crackdown on women-led protests movements across different platforms within its borders led to a worldwide fury. Iran was expelled from the UN'S Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) last December.

"Today's we removed that stain," US Ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, declared in reference to Iran's expulsion from the world body on women's rights. But unfortunately, diplomatic setbacks on international platforms have not changed the ground realities of women, even women child, in Iran.