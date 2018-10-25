In the wake of the #MeToo movement, an assistant director working for Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan's upcoming film De De Pyaar De has accused the film's make-up artist Harish Wadhone of inappropriately touching her on the sets. Along with Harish, Tanya Paul Singh has also named Adnan Shaikh, the first assistant director of Baaghi 2 and nephew of director Ahmed Khan.
While narrating the incident with Harish in a Twitter post, Tanya said that Harish began to give her a massage from neck to her tailbone and felt her up when she was busy at the monitor. The AD said she couldn't respond to his unwelcomed gestures as she had to inform the director about a potential mistake in a shot.
When she went back to the monitor, Harish told her that she should thank him for the massage. After the incident, she stopped greeting him and asked an intern to stand by her chair to stop Harish getting closer to her.
A few days later, Harish again leaned on to her chair by moving the intern physically and laid his fingers on her back on the excuse of watching a close-up shot of Ajay Devgn.
The make-up artist was relieved from his duties after she complained to one of her female colleagues and reported the indecent behaviour to Luv Ranjan.
Here's her Twitter post:
"@harish wadhone
As an assistant director at the monitor with headphones when the 1 st ad announced roll sound. I felt hands on my shoulder. Since I m wired and already with a lot of continuity files in my hand. It's almost impossible to look behind who it was. I could tell it was a man. He began to give me a very strong massage from neck to my tail bone. The touch didn't seem right. In the middle of the shot, I couldn't say anything or turn around or slap him or do anything. He picked up a good time to victimize. The director said the shot was okay. But it had a continuity jerk so after cut I had to run to them to inform them about a potential mistake. I had no time to respond to him. When I returned to the monitor he said I should thank him for the massage. His presence made me extremely uncomfortable.
A few days passed of the shoot. By now I stopped greeting or responding to a Hi also. Again he would lean on to the chair, for the excuse of watching a close up shot of Mr Ajay devgn. I felt his finger on my back again. I informed rather ordered one of the interns to stand by my chair n not let anyone lean and watch the Shogun. The makeup guy had the balls to move the intern physically so he could lean on me. I confessed to a colleague that I m scared to be at the monitor and under a constant threat of being attacked. She took it forward to the creative team. Luv ranjan called me personally and asked me why didn't I report the inappropriate massage and that he won't tolerate such behavior on set. He had a word with Ajay devgn and made the makeup person discontinue for the film. There were atleast 3 women who came and thanked me and agreed he was sleezy and since he was the oldest in Aj 's team no one could do anything about it . He will be back with him on other films as I hear."
Speaking about her horrific incident with Adnan Shaikh, Tanya said that the first assistant director of Baaghi 2 would demand a massage to make him check the call sheet. She gave in to his demands in order to fulfil the task she was assigned. But when she resisted and indirectly conveyed him about his behaviour, Adnan became obnoxious and would constantly scream at her and put her down in front of other ADs and the film's director.
Read her Twitter post calling out Adnan Shaikh for his misconduct.
"@adnan shaikh
It was the begning of the film baaghi2 , in the middle of the meeting with writers and director he kept tugging at my bra hook and strap. The director could see me but not his hands as I was ahead of him. He would put his hand on my thigh ,hit hard and create a sound , comment about my thighs and the sound they make. Before every call sheet was to be checked by him he would demand for a massage or refuse to check the call sheet all together. With 8 managers chewing my head I had no option but to give in. With all the other 3 ads (men and women ) watching. All women collectively discussed how he doesn't understand the idea of keeping a professional physical distance. And how he makes all of us extrenely uncomfortable. I took the matter to the executive producer who was a very supportive women. She said in her presence she will do what she can , but you know we can't do much. We all knew that.
As he was a relative to the director and the director trusted him blindly and was dependent on him for all his personal and professional chores. When I resisted and indirectly conveyed that i was uncomfortable with his behaviour. He became an extremist with Obnoxious behaviour , constant screaming at me , putting me down infront of other ads and director. He would constantly be judging and saying all my questions and suggestions were stupid. He is 6'3 tall man , even if I tried to slap him , my hand would probably not reach his face. On the last day of shoot i was wearing a top with ripped back. He told me it's inappropriate for the shoot and that he would pull me by my back and bra. Since it was the last day I gathered some guts and told him he should stop behaving like a molester on set and fulfill his duties on set.
He would constantly ask for massages from different women on set in all departments, to say something he would come very close to the ear, or touch inappropriately to which they would politely step away. We all gave in to the nepotism. Its either quit or handle it smartly or suck on it. I went on tolerate it and keep going forward with it. The stress gave me bad Heath and 10 KGS of weight. I was under depression for the next 6 months and made me feel that if u are not a relative to a big person in the industry. It will always be a struggle to survive despite good work."
@NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala @FoxStarIndia @DiptiJindal @iTIGERSHROFF @RandeepHooda @prateikbabbar @BajpayeeManoj @RakeshMadhotra @DirectorsIFTDA #iftda @ashokepandit @meghnagulzar @alankrita601 @konkonas @AyeshaShroff @RajeevMasand @anupamachopra #MeeToo #MeToo pic.twitter.com/JSvtRE7bvc— Tanya Paul Singh (@tansunip) October 19, 2018