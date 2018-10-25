In the wake of the #MeToo movement, an assistant director working for Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan's upcoming film De De Pyaar De has accused the film's make-up artist Harish Wadhone of inappropriately touching her on the sets. Along with Harish, Tanya Paul Singh has also named Adnan Shaikh, the first assistant director of Baaghi 2 and nephew of director Ahmed Khan.

While narrating the incident with Harish in a Twitter post, Tanya said that Harish began to give her a massage from neck to her tailbone and felt her up when she was busy at the monitor. The AD said she couldn't respond to his unwelcomed gestures as she had to inform the director about a potential mistake in a shot.

When she went back to the monitor, Harish told her that she should thank him for the massage. After the incident, she stopped greeting him and asked an intern to stand by her chair to stop Harish getting closer to her.

A few days later, Harish again leaned on to her chair by moving the intern physically and laid his fingers on her back on the excuse of watching a close-up shot of Ajay Devgn.

The make-up artist was relieved from his duties after she complained to one of her female colleagues and reported the indecent behaviour to Luv Ranjan.

Here's her Twitter post:

"@harish wadhone As an assistant director at the monitor with headphones when the 1 st ad announced roll sound. I felt hands on my shoulder. Since I m wired and already with a lot of continuity files in my hand. It's almost impossible to look behind who it was. I could tell it was a man. He began to give me a very strong massage from neck to my tail bone. The touch didn't seem right. In the middle of the shot, I couldn't say anything or turn around or slap him or do anything. He picked up a good time to victimize. The director said the shot was okay. But it had a continuity jerk so after cut I had to run to them to inform them about a potential mistake. I had no time to respond to him. When I returned to the monitor he said I should thank him for the massage. His presence made me extremely uncomfortable. A few days passed of the shoot. By now I stopped greeting or responding to a Hi also. Again he would lean on to the chair, for the excuse of watching a close up shot of Mr Ajay devgn. I felt his finger on my back again. I informed rather ordered one of the interns to stand by my chair n not let anyone lean and watch the Shogun. The makeup guy had the balls to move the intern physically so he could lean on me. I confessed to a colleague that I m scared to be at the monitor and under a constant threat of being attacked. She took it forward to the creative team. Luv ranjan called me personally and asked me why didn't I report the inappropriate massage and that he won't tolerate such behavior on set. He had a word with Ajay devgn and made the makeup person discontinue for the film. There were atleast 3 women who came and thanked me and agreed he was sleezy and since he was the oldest in Aj 's team no one could do anything about it . He will be back with him on other films as I hear."

Speaking about her horrific incident with Adnan Shaikh, Tanya said that the first assistant director of Baaghi 2 would demand a massage to make him check the call sheet. She gave in to his demands in order to fulfil the task she was assigned. But when she resisted and indirectly conveyed him about his behaviour, Adnan became obnoxious and would constantly scream at her and put her down in front of other ADs and the film's director.

Read her Twitter post calling out Adnan Shaikh for his misconduct.