From earning 15,000 Rupees in a call center to creating more than $3.5 million in e-commerce dropshipping and media firm at age 23, Here is the story of a 24-Year-old Entrepreneur, Ethical Hacker and Founder of MarketingBlox.com. Life was going same like all Delhiites when this 24-Year-old dreamt to come out of the normal crowd. He started his own multi businesses till age 23 worth more than $3.5 Million, after leaving more than Top 8+ companies, and being rejected by 4 Tech Giants back to back. After starting a dropshipping business, Mayank completed engineering but dropped out of MBA after a few months. " A certificate can't judge your knowledge and experience. " - Says Mayank. In India people run after clearing a lot of certification where they can prove companies their knowledge. But true knowledge enlightens when you don't have a penny in your pocket and you struggle alone learning with experiences leading and leaving teams block by block. After saving a huge amount for his e-commerce Business, He invested in his Media Firm Marketing Blox. Currently along with Blox, Mayank's working on a social networking project which he calls Picafeed which he thinks will be a surprise in upcoming years competing for websites like Flipboard, Pinterest, and Tumblr.

"Something Big is coming. Age was never a barrier for me. I wanted to be what I want to be and what I will be. Innovation always distinguishes between a leader and a follower. Since age 8 my interest in Hacking hyped up. Then I learned more than 5 Programming Languages, Then I went into Marketing Starting Ecommerce and Will end up in my Goal i.e Picafeed. - Say Mayank At Marketing Blox house they have a team for Content Curators, Programmers, Researchers, Marketers. "We have succeeded in creating very fun-loving, promoting many big firms and chilling work environment in-house so far. I don't want my employees to work like a 9-5 job. All the employees are very dedicated, have freedom with rules and they are dedicated to their respective work," says Mayank. The guys have managed to rake in close to $4M.Mayank believes in learning while working and not in degree. Learning is a never-ending process for him. During his engineering days, he completed all MBA lectures of his friend Puru who's also the co-founder of MarketingBlox.