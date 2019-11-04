At least five people were killed, 30 were injured in a bus accident near Bhor Ghat near the Mumbai Pune highway on Monday, November 4. The bus was heading towards Mumbai when the driver lost control leading to this mishap. The vehicle crashed at the gorge but didn't fall inside it.

Identified victims

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Thorat, Sneha Janardhan Patil, Janardhan Patil and Sachin Shivaji Rakshay. The injured passengers were taken to the nearest hospital immediately.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)