Goodyear and Assurance Intl. Limited (part of Satya Group established in 1974) have collaborated on a new line of vehicle lubricants that will be manufactured and distributed in India to complement Goodyear's much respected tyre portfolio in the country.

Expected to launch in November, under a licensing collaboration, the product line consists of a full range of lubricants for all sorts of vehicles ranging from motorcycles and cars to trucks, buses, and tractors. The product range from day one would comprise all imaginable vehicle fluids such engine oils (mineral, semi-synthetic, and synthetic), gear oils, brake oils, etc.

Speaking to IBTimes, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Country Head, Sales Marketing & Operations at Assurance Intl. Limited–Goodyear Lubricants, said that the company is aiming to achieve PAN India presence within the next six months. Mr. Sharma brings over 28 years of experience, including over 23 years at Shell, in strategic business planning, sales and brand marketing, trade marketing, and channel management across diverse business environments. He has been associated with MRF and RB as well.

Assurance Intl. Limited claims that each product in the Goodyear lubricant lineup is designed to enhance performance, reliability, and longevity of vehicle powertrain and driveline components of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Besides marketing and distribution, Assurance International Limited will also provide after-sales assistance to consumers. The company adds that the entire Goodyear vehicle lubricant product line conforms to API (American Petroleum Institute) standards.