Bharat Bhise established Bravia Capital in 2000. Initially, an advisory firm to Boeing Capital and Israel Aircraft Industries, Bravia quickly emerged as a leading provider of capital, first into China, and then after the global financial crisis in 2008, out of China. Bhisé served on six major multi-billion operational boards as the primary non-management Director with executive authority.

Prior to Bravia, Bharat Bhisé worked as a COO/CEO/Director of several global transportation and finance companies in three continents.

Bharat Bhisé and his wife, Swati Bhisé have spent decades working on and promoting gender equity and parity issues, providing support to women running for political office and economic sponsorship of women-owned businesses. Swati and Bharat Bhisé also serve on the Leadership Councils of RFK Human Rights and The Asia Foundation.

Bharat Bhisé has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University; an MBA in International Business and Corporate Finance from Willumstad School, Adelphi University; and an Advanced Professional Certificate from The Stern School, New York University in International Finance.

What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

It was closing my first large M&A deal. This involved the acquisition of the Australian aircraft leasing company Allco Aviation. We later rebranded it as Hong Kong Aviation Capital. It was the first deal I had completed to this magnitude and remains a great memory.

What does the future hold for your business?

I am looking to exit all my businesses and convert all my equity into cash. The next phase of my life will be in public service, as I am extremely passionate about this.

What are you most excited about?

I feel dismal about the way this country is currently heading. My lack of optimism is rooted in the government, hence my decision to enter public service. I am excited about the prospect of making a difference.

How do you see the future of remote working and remote learning affecting your business?

Remote work is a modern version of the labor union movement where employees are demanding certain rights that they didn't have before. This is no different from other negotiations, but compensation must be linked to productivity. If you can work at home in your pajamas as effectively as in the office, then prove it.

I believe that business is done via people interacting, not two-term sheets talking to each other in cyberspace. We aren't in a zero-sum game here. If people never meet in person, then meetings are less effective. Board meetings on Zoom are fine, but that can't be the only way to interact.

What's one trend that really excites you?

The trend towards non-fossil fuel energy could do wonders for saving the planet.

What people have influenced your thinking and might be of interest to others?

The first is Sir Garfield Sobers, my childhood cricket hero who has since become a dear friend and business partner.

I'm also incredibly influenced by tech entrepreneurs such as Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg.