Indian oil refiners have ramped up their gasoline and diesel exports to levels not seen in years, driven by increased crude processing capacity and a rise in domestic ethanol blending. This surge in exports is poised to meet Europe's winter heating oil demand and bolster Indian refining margins, following the imposition of sanctions on Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion earlier this year.

With India sourcing about one-third of its crude from Russia, refiners in the country are increasing runs and redirecting excess barrels to international markets, including Europe. This move comes amidst accusations from Washington D.C. that India is profiteering from importing Russian oil at discounted rates and then reselling refined fuel at higher prices. In response, India has defended its actions as necessary to stabilize markets.

Forecasts indicate a substantial increase in India's crude processing capacity for 2025, with gasoline exports expected to hit a new record of approximately 400,000 barrels per day. This growth in exports is driven by weaker domestic demand during the monsoon season and less scheduled maintenance outages, according to industry sources.

India's refining giants, including Reliance Industries and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, are seizing the opportunity to capitalize on strong Asian gasoline margins, which have surged by 51% since the beginning of the year to around $11 to $12 per barrel.

In addition to gasoline exports, India's gasoil shipments are projected to reach a four-year high in 2025, primarily directed towards Europe to meet the seasonal heating demand. This uptick is expected to offset a decline in Saudi Arabian exports during the fourth quarter due to refinery maintenance activities.

Notably, Reliance Industries recently shipped a substantial volume of diesel to Europe using a Very Large Crude Carrier, representing a strategic move to accommodate larger export volumes. This shift in trade patterns aligns with the European Union's decision to halt the import of petroleum products made from Russian crude, with exemptions for imports from select countries.

Overall, India's burgeoning exports underscore the country's growing influence in the global energy market and highlight its ability to adapt to shifting dynamics while maintaining a competitive edge in the industry.