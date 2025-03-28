Rakesh Roshan has confirmed the making of Krrish 4. Not just this, with the announcement, the director has also passed on the baton to his superstar son, Hrithik Roshan for making the film. Rakesh Roshan has announced that Hrithik Roshan will be directing Krrish 4. For the fourth film in the franchise, Hrithik has teamed up with Aditya Chopra and Rakesh Roshan for direction.

Rakesh Roshan announces Krrish 4

Rakesh Roshan took to social media to make the announcement. "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"

Social media reactions

Hrithik Roshan's partner, Saba Azad was one of the first ones to drop heart emojis on Rakesh Roshan's post. Social media has gone into a tizzy with the news of the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor turning director. Several celebs, influencers, his fans and followers have expressed their excitement about the announcement.

Rakesh Roshan on giving franchise to Hrithik

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan said that Hrithik has been an integral part of Krrish since its inception. He added that the superstar has an ambitious vision of taking Krrish franchise forward. He also added that he is most excited to see Hrithik as the director.

"Krrish has entertained audiences the world over, and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights," he added.