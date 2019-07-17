A consumer forum in Delhi has fined the computer giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) for selling a defective laptop and showing deficiency in its service at the stage of repairing.

The North District Consumer Disputes Redressal forum last month ordered HP to pay Rs 1.12 lakh to complainant Devraj Chaudhary for all the troubles he faced in fighting the case against the company that showed no willingness to help the customer.

The HP laptop was bought by Devraj Chaudhary in September 2007 for his daughter who found that the laptop had defective speakers. He took it to Hewlett-Packard India Sales Pvt Ltd in February 2008, which failed to repair it or provide proper service.

The forum observed that the laptop sold was not only defective, the company HP even failed to correct the deficiency or replace piece, reflecting that there was deficiency in service provided to the customer.

"On the face of evidence on record, it is clear that the laptop in question was defective and the same was not put in order by OP2 (HP India Sales Pvt Ltd). Therefore, first of all the goods sold to the complainant was defective and secondly OP2 did not render services which amounts to deficiency of service," said the forum in its verdict.

The forum bench presided by Babu Lal also directed the company, HP India and the seller Millenium PC Solution to "jointly and severally refund the amount of Rs 1,12,000 to the complainant and to pay a sum of Rs 5,000 towards cost."

In his plea, Chaudhary said the HP laptop he had purchased from Millenium PC Solution turned out to be defective and was not repaired. HP India Sales said in its defence that the laptop was repaired in May 2008 and it had written to Chaudhary in February 2009 to collect it, but he had not done so.

The forum has rejected the HP India's contention, terming the letter was being used by the HP "as a subterfuge".

