Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) make up 60% of the Indian economy, yet they struggle the most. It's because they're just not ready for the onslaught of information that comes their way. Managing a business is hard, but as an MSME, it's more complicated because they just can't afford to hire resources to manage their finances. They have to rely on their knowledge and ability to get the work done. This is the gap that the Vyapar App fills in the current market.

Vyapar Apps Private Limited was established in 2016 in Bengaluru, and since then, they've been providing a one-stop accounting solution to all MSME business owners. The app allows them to manage all their finances on one platform available on both mobile and desktop. By providing a free-to-use accounting solution, they're changing the game for many business owners trying to scale up but don't have the systems in place.

The 21st century has only proven that digital technologies are here to stay, and companies that refuse to adapt will fail long-term. Over 80% of proprietors use paper to manage their business, and soon, it will pose many issues. Many companies have hesitated to take the leap to digitize their systems, but the pandemic has only shown that those who do, will survive in today's competitive market.

So, how exactly is the Vyapar App helping MSMEs grow? By providing an all-in-one business accounting solution enables businesses to focus on their business rather than mundane bookkeeping work. It allows companies to become GST compliant by helping business owners share their invoices with all GST details and generating reports on the go. The user can create these error-free and compliant reports directly from the app on their phone. It solves the issue of extra compliance paperwork while saving them time.

Of course, the functionality of the Vyapar App is much more than that. MSME owners can directly invoice their clients, send proposals, track their expenses, inventory, and so much more, all within the same platform. They don't even have to use their laptops or desktop. This all-rounder accounting application has everything they need to simplify their business, and it's all free.

With time, the platform has successfully scaled to provide more functionality to their users, and they've also introduced an incredible desktop platform with highly affordable fees. This is particularly useful for businesses that see an increase in cash flow and need a much better user interface. To ensure that they are helping MSME owners all across the country, they've introduced the app in Hindi and included an offline version too. These features have catapulted them in the MSME space and have allowed them to become one of the most prominent leaders in the market. They've had over 5 million downloads since their launch and are only set to grow further. More than 400 lakh invoices being created every month.

All in all, the Vyapar App is one of the most cost-effective options for MSME owners who are looking for a comprehensive solution to all their business accounting troubles. The app is available on the Play store, and the mobile version is free to use for a lifetime.