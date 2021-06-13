Success is a journey with many challenges and difficulties. For one to reach their destination, failure, discouragement, and setbacks are inescapable. Only the resilient and those with the courage to try again make it to the wall of fame.

Holywtd is one of these individuals. His journey to becoming a big name in Fortnite was not a walk in the park. However, resilience, dedication, and commitment enabled him to rise to the organization's wall of fame.

Holywtd experienced setbacks in his attempts to create an award-winning Fortnite YouTube channel. His first leg was in 2018 during the Fortnite era peak. As one of the biggest household names in Fortnite, Holywtd created his first channel under his alias.

He focuses on weekly video uploads which show the channel gaining 35,000 subscribers and millions of views. During the time he joined the iconic Fortnite team FRChronic on Twitter. The team has over 300K subscribers on YouTube and 200K Followers on Twitter and 320K on Instagram.

As a resilient person, Holywtd did not settle with one channel. His passion for playing Fortnite inspired him to create another YouTube channel named Holyvttp. This time, the channel got over 20k subscribers.

Though it can be amusing and a sign of success to some, the case was different for Holywtd. He stressed over the quality of his videos. He hated his videos forcing him to take a six month mental break. Holywtd took the time to concentrate on school and work on his video skills.

After six months, he came back with a boom. He created a new Fortnite YouTube channel named ChronicHoly and rejoined the chronic eSports clan. The current channel is witnessing significant growth in both subscriptions and views. To date, ChronicHoly has over 32,000 subscribers. The channel features high-quality entertaining fortnite videos that attract millions of views.

Holywtd's "try again" attitude is enhancing his stay on the Fortnite big names club. He remains an icon in the fortnite scene and one of the most recognizable names that have been in this community for years. Over the years he has been able to show great skill in adapting to the ever changing eSports scene.

Holywtd is an example of how resilience and trying another time can do in one's life. His journey to fame is evidence that working hard and focusing on your vision is the secret to success. Currently, he is working to remain influential in the online world through his Twitter presence and Instagram page as well as uploading more entertaining fortnite videos on his new YouTube channel. No doubt, he is a true inspiration to every Fortnite player across the globe.