The closer we look around, the more we realize how varied industries around the world have constantly flourished and stayed consistent on growth and revenue by leveraging the power of winning business strategies and business models executed by passionate business owners and strategists. However, what people should notice here is that most of these industries and the many businesses inside them could thrive in the last few years because of how well they optimized online opportunities and tools on social media platforms. It is no surprise to people that many of the businesses today are thriving because of the many opportunities entrepreneurs have got on digital platforms, which has helped them reach maximum people across the world.

Kavit Passary, Founder of Iron Tailor, a leather brand, emphasizes how essential it is for people to now draw more attention towards how they can up their game with the help of the digital wave and the many opportunities they can optimize and maximize to turn their ordinary brands into extraordinary businesses in their respective niches. "How wonderful it is to know that people today only need a laptop with great connectivity to operate and successfully run their businesses from any part of the world. However, they can gain maximum results only when they learn how to make the most of the digital space and put into action varied online strategies using multiple online tools to create massive buzz and momentum of their products/services across the world," he highlights.

Speaking from his experiences in creating success for Iron Tailor, his leather brand catering to men and women in shoes, bags, wallets, belts, etc., he says that they have created glory by doing offline sales so far through exhibitions and the like, but now the team is focused on creating robust online strategies to gain even more success, exposure and reach of the brand.

Innovation is another key to success, he asserts, explaining that innovative ideas often turn people's heads and offer them value, which helps the brand stay tall and unique from the rest.