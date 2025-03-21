Navroz-e-aalam is the beginning of the Persian calendar and signed to be the agriculture season. Navroz is the start of the spring season when agricultural practice starts in the valley. Seeds are sown; farms are put together for the cultivation. There has been a lifelong tradition and is still followed in Kashmir of leech therapy.

Leech therapy is an old practice done in Kashmir dated back to 200 BC. The tradition of detoxifying the body in spring and starting of autumn is very old, as it is believed that our body is naturally ready to detoxify. Leech therapy is not only popular in Kashmir, but Leech therapy on Novroz is only a Kashmiri tradition.

Despite the growth in medical technology and medical science, there are still some of the traditions in use and still effective. Leech therapy has cured many diseases like skin allergy, arthritis, chronic headache and sinusitis. Leech therapy puts positive impact on our body and it is said it cleans the blood. During leech therapy 3 to 4 leech are put on a particular body part of the patient of bloodletting. In international journal creative research thoughts it is mentioned that leech has normotensive property which means it can normalize the blood pressure in 15 minutes only.

Even many incurable diseases like portal hypertension,and Glaucoma have been effectively managed by leech therapy which is caused by disorder circulation.

While talking to Dr. Naseer Hakim he said Leech have enzymes like hiruduin and hementin which are anti cogalent and power plenty cogalent which prevent heart attack. Further adding to this he also said Leech heamentria ghilianii has an anticoagulant in its salivary glands that renders ingested blood incoagulable by thrombin. The mechanism of blood incogulation is associated with cleavage of peptide bonds in fibrinogen and thus the active agent called hementin, is prototypic and purified 16-fold from interior salivary glands by anion- exchange chromatography. Leech has preventive and curative aspect for Coronary artery disease which we commonly call heart attack. Leech acts as anti hypertensive in hyper- tension and normative in hypotension.

Leech is only a wonder therapy which is effective to stabilize blood pressure immeditly in hypertension as well as hypotension. Mr. Hajji Gulam Mohmmad one of the patients from Drass told that it was 3rd visit for the leech therapy. His one of the two problemsis cured which is anal fisha and thromsed pile mass is almost gone. Other patient Mr. Abdul Hamid was diagnosed hypertension with blood pressure of 200/120mmhg left arm and 195/140mmhg right arm was given leech therapy and blood pressure was 160/110mmhgleft arm and 140/90 right arm. According to the patients leech therapy has been more effective than any other medical form. The patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease were leech therapy and according to them there was proper relief after 8 day of therapy session.

With the detailed research leeching remains one of the most useful methods of curing the dis- ease without adding any other problem to the system. Further research and development may open the hidden uses of leech therapy importantly from the enzymes with aesthetic, anticoagulant and anti melastic properties. Leech therapy on the day of Navroz will remain continuous tradition and gaining more popularity.