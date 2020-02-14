When it comes to those who have attained a lot at a very young age than among some prominent personalities Deven Bapan comes at the top. Being only 19 years old at this age usually folks study and do other stuff but he chose to segregate himself from the crowd.

Be it his chore or his passionate attitude towards the entrepreneurial realm is unbeatable. Here we had an amazing interview with him, so let's check out what all he has to say!

1). What work you do?

"So I basically handle the product and brand marketing realm through social media which basically included Instagram and Facebook which are trending platforms to promote the products or a service of a particular company. My company's main chore includes campaigning and we are basically going it for UK and US companies".

2). How did you get started with your work?

"I get clients through linkedIn, Instagram, Youtube, and other social media platforms. The basic reason for getting my clients is the fuller utilization of the virtual resources that I preferred to make and that's why it was a great help for me to make connections and get my clients from the corner of the world".

3). Any prior mentorship you get?

" Whatever I'm doing today is purely and purely based on my abilities and zeal to do such things because I got no prior mentorship from anyone".

4). How did you get success in your work?

"My only mantra to achieve anything in life is to give the best ever quality service that feels like the best. Being Trustworthy is not an easy chore that's why it's mandatory to gather all those business ethics and try to make it your best by giving it your best".

5). What motivates you?

"leading a team towards a successful path. That actually gives me more energy and enthusiasm to work even harder towards my goals".

6). What are the initial barriers that you encounter while getting started with your work and how to manage to overcome those?

"Initially I faced a lot of problems life financial crunch, then time management wasn't appropriate also I had to also face severe loss, but slowly and steadily when we move ahead with time everything gets easy and so was able to recover and manage everything on time as well".

7). How you think you stand out of others, what's that skill or quality segregate you from the crowd?

"I do all my work with perfection because that what matters a lot. I do limited work but whatever Ido I try to mold it into perfection".

8). What are your future plans?

"My future plans are to continuously give my best assistance to companies so that I can build trust all over the world which will surely help me out in the expansion of my work".

Last but not least we asked him about the message that he wants to convey his reply is one of the best as it defines his passionate and confident attitude towards his chores. He said that,"Just work hard, do not copy others and most importantly do something extraordinary or unique so that others parody you".

Well, that was a great experience interviewing this young lad with confidence and zeal in his heart to do something great and that's what makes him one of the admirable personas of the generation. We wish him all the best for his future opportunities.