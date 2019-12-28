An IPS officer of 1997 batch IPS officer K Vijay Kumar has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. IPS officer Kumar will replace IG J&K Police S P Pani. Former IPS officer Kumar has earlier served in various posts in Kashmir region specially in the most troubled South Kashmir.
10 facts about IPS K Vijay Kumar , the new IGP Kashmir
- A post-graduate from JNU, Kumar has served in J&K Police in various capacities in the past.
- Served in CRPF on central deputation as DIGP New Delhi Range, IGP CoBRA and IGP Chhattisgarh.
- Led Special Operation Group (SOG ) in Kashmir and remained instrumental in neutralisation of hundreds of terrorists.
- As DIGP South Kashmir, he supervised the handling law & order situations after hanging of Afzal Guru ensuring safety of civilians.
- Conducted incident free Shree Amarnath Jee Yatra for three consecutive years.
- Handled Haryana's Jat agitation in 2016.
- The Election Commission of India awarded him the National Award for his role as chief force coordinator of CAPFs for conducting assembly elections of nine states in 2018.
- Conducted incident free general parliamentary election 2019 in Chhattisgarh.
- Recipient of four Gallantry Medals.
- Led the special task force to neutralise forest brigand Veerappan in operations that spanned the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.