Ehraz Ahmed has many identities: a FinTech professional, a Web Security Researcher, a passionate Mentor, a former Ethical Hacker. But above all else, he is a self- made Entrepreneur. In fact, at the tender age of fourteen, Ehraz had already laid the foundation for becoming one. "I started gaming when I was ten and was soon interacting with all kinds of players through the servers. As I grew up playing a lot of Counterstrike and other such games, inspired by an older guy, I started my Game Server Hosting company, which I later expanded to provide Web- Hosting as well."

Everything was going pretty smooth when tragedy struck: Ehraz's father had a heart attack. This experience transformed the young boy into an adult and made him realise the value of time and money. He put everything on hold, and made a fresh start with a new purpose: to stand on his own two feet.

At sixteen, he met a group of security professionals who had been listed in the Security Researcher's Hall of Fame for finding a security flaw in Google. That inspired him to compete for the spot too, and within a few months, he was listed in 50 such Halls of Fame, which included Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo, Apple and many more.

Any other person would have been more than satisfied to have such achievements in his kitty, but not Ehraz. For him, this wasn't enough. "I quit Security because I was going nowhere, and rather wanted to become financially independent. So in 2014, I switched lanes and got into the Financial Markets as a Trader." Finally, everything was going according to

plan, but what good is the story of a self- made Entrepreneur without a few more twists and turns?

On the one hand, three years later, Ehraz started his first FinTech company called Voxy Wealth Management; later that year, he dropped out of college to also create Aspirehive- a Cybersecurity firm. On the other, he had just learned of his father's dream project to educate underprivileged kids, and of his 35 year-long struggle for acquiring land for the school, when another more significant misfortune again hit his family: his brother met with an accident. But Ehraz turned this breaking into a blessing, as well.

"The premise for my new company StackNexo: offering all Web Services and solutions through a single platform, was just an idea until my brother expressed his wish to start his own company, a few days after he woke up from a coma. I took this to heart and created the company."

Today, at 23, Ehraz is a proud owner of not one, but three hugely successful companies: Aspirehive (a Web Security firm), StackNexo (a firm providing all-in-one Web Services), and Voxy Wealth Management (a FinTech company). He rubs shoulders with the top- brass of both the Finance and the Tech world, and serves more than fifty big companies. He also supports his father's school with great enthusiasm. His versatility reflects in his work and everything that he creates.

Ehraz Ahmed has come a long way ahead in life, turning every obstacle life threw in his way into an opportunity, and he certainly doesn't wish to take a break anytime soon. In his own words, "This is just the beginning."

