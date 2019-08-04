Dyar Al-Ashtari is not a known name in the world of social media marketing and digital marketing domain. He has the skills and ability to propel digital marketing campaign using the best tools on the web landscape and pave ways for brands to emerge as bigger players in this tough market. With passing time, the pillars of brand building activities have changed. Gone are the days when it only meant drafting gorgeous and rich messages with lots of emotional appeals.

Today, we find the value that holds the same content. Now, the brands do not need the emotional connection, as it has reached to the saturation point. On the contrary, we see the pattern of social media changing to leaps and bounds. Now, as much deeper integration is required inside the consumers' lives. Today brands not only expedite the communication between them and their target audience but at the same time do these things in a more intimate manner.

This has helped to create a bedrock of positive linking of the users that are found to build up with the brand. When you find the users becoming the spokespersons for things like brand endorsements then the connection is created with the target audience using social media and other messaging options without adding up the buying costs. The marketing in the modern context has evolved and people like Dyar Al-Ashtari knows the mantra to drive things in the right direction. Dyar Al-Ashtari with massive exposure and interaction with a wide range of brands in the west can help in prospering the brands.

