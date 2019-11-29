Karanvir Bohra, Keerthy Suresh, Varun Sandesh, Sudheer Babu, Mehreen Pirzada, VV Vinayak, Lavanya Tripathi many other celebs are shocked and saddened over the heart-wrenching rape and murder of Dr Priyanka Reddy in Hyderabad.

Dr Priyanka Reddy's body was found charred beyond recognition at Shadnagar. She had called up her family last night and told them that her bike's tyre was punctured and that some locals had offered to help. They took her bike and left assuring her that they would repair it and return. That was when she called and informed her sister that this happened and that she was worried/scared. Her sister asked her to move to a more crowded area to be safe.

Later, when her family tried contacting her, her phone was switched off. The worried family went to the location mentioned and looked out for her, but didn't find her. They immediately filed a complaint with the police. This morning, a body charred beyond recognition was found in Shadnagar. The family identified the body as Dr Priyanka's with the help of a Ganesh locket that she was wearing.

Karanvir Bohra: I'm so disturbed and shocked at What has happened to #PriyankaReddy This happening in my country angers me, makes my blood boil. The punishment to these murderers and rapists should be so severe for such a heinous crime. #RIPPriyankaReddy

Keerthy Suresh: #RIPPriyankaReddy #JusticeForPriyankaReddy

Allu Sirish: I am extremely sad, angry and then feel helpless. I hope our collective anger results in justice for Priyanka, but also ensures more safety measures for women. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy I would like women to move around freely & fearlessly, but I'd still ask all of you to take ample safety precautions. I don't know what else to say. One part of me wants them to be fearless, but another part of me fears their safety.

Allari Naresh: Nothing short of gruesome and heinous ....Deeply disturbed hearing about it. We as a country need to protect our girls or we have no future as a race. Hope justice prevails. #RIPPriyankaReddy

#RIPPriyankaReddy Hindu girl raped and murdered by rapists in Shadnagar of Hyderabad ?

#IndianMedia please run this story too and get girl justice ? #JusticeForPriyankaReddy

Sudheer Babu: I am disturbed .... to a level that I cannot share anything from the incident .... I request all my sisters out there to take help of the Police, live location apps and emergency calling options when it requires the most. My prayers for her innocent soul. #RIPPriyankaReddy

Brutality at its peak & the most worst thing is that this type of incidents are increasing day by day

Brutality at its peak & the most worst thing is that this type of incidents are increasing day by day

Hang the Culprits.

Varun Sandesh: What a horrifying incident.. So sad to hear about Priyanka Reddy being kidnapped.. raped.. n burnt alive.. I don't even know what punishment would be enough for the B*****ds who did this.. My condolences and prayers up for the family.. #RIPPriyankaReddy #JusticeForPriyankaReddy

Lavanya Tripathi: Its extremely disgusting and disturbing, cannot even imagine the pain that girl had to go through, and now her family.. waiting for justice to be served.. #RIPPriyankaReddy

Mehreen Pirzada: #RIPPriyankaReddy Completely shocked by this news, one hopes the perpetrators of such a heinous crime are brought to justice swiftly

Mahesh S Koneru: #RIPPriyankaReddy Very Sad. Very Angry. Hyderabad Police @hydcitypolice and #SheTeam units are very responsive. Please spread awareness among friends and family. When in danger or when you feel threatened, reach out to them immediately. Everyone must know how to do that. #RIPPriyankaReddy Police and #SheTeams can be contacted via Phone or even social media. Let us be vigilant. I hope the animals who perpetrated this crime are brought to justice swiftly. Praying for strength to the family

VV Vinayak: #RIPPriyankaReddy Please punish all that basterd who r involved in this case as soon as possible

Shravya Varma: Witnessing the most insensitive and unbearable journalism today . Shoving mics into faces of someone who lost their daughter and sister less than 24 hrs ago , parading her remains all over the channels is just ruthless in the name of journalism. #Priyankareddy