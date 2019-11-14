BL Santhosh, who is the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appears to have taken a jibe at Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with the pretext of praising former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 161 sets (BJP and Shiv Sena secured 105 and 56 seats, respectively) together and it was called in to form the government. But, the BJP and the Shiv Sena fell apart over the power-sharing issue. While the Shiv Sena leaders made hue and cry over it, Devendra Fadnavis was very calm and cool and doesn't take illegal means to gain power.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended the President's rule after Shiva Sena and NCP also failed to form the government. Post this development, BL Santhosh took to his Twitter account to loud Devendra Fadnavis. He wrote, "The man of the match in the whole Maharashtra incident is @Dev_Fadnavis.. Calm, unrattled, devoid of undue lust for power, long term vision has made him a giant among the Lilliput... @BJP4Maharashtra."

BJP's dirty tricks in Karnataka

In recent years, the BJP has adopted some dirty tricks to grab the power in some states and there is no other party that can match the BJP in this regard in recent times. Its circus in Karnataka is the most infamous one among them. It is an open secret that BS Yeddyurappa has used all means to fell the Congress-JDS alliance.

BL Santhosh is also known for his infamous fight with BS Yeddyurappa for the power in Karnataka. But the high command made the timely move, made him the general secretary of the BJP and peace between the warring leaders. After seeing his latest, many feel that all is still not well between the two, as he seems to be aiming at BS Yediyurappa while condemning the greed for the power.

However, many people from Maharashtra disagreed with BL Santhosh's views on Devendra Fadnavis. In reply, they said the former Maharashtra Chief Minister is not a saint and it is his greed for power that has created the present political crisis in the state. If he had agreed to 50:50 power-sharing formula, the Shiv Sena would not have left the NDA alliance and there could not have been the President's rule in the state.

Sudhir Marathe @SudhirMaa

Its joke..unlust of power....they dont have option...half ncp is already in BJP.They are ready to sit in opposition but not ready to give just 2 years to @ShivSena who is were true ally for last 30 years even they enjoy ride in balasaheb era.This is called power lust.

Usha Menon @ushamenon

If @Dev_Fadnavis did not have the lust for power, it wud not have come to this impasse. Mumbai continues to be a waterhole every monsoon is truly his "ong term vision. Let's nit kud ourselves. Fadnavis is neither a Saint nor an Achiever. He's just anthr power hungry politician.

mayur more @mayurmo24993504