Amid rumours that claim that North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un might be in a coma, a journalist who is specialised in North Korean affairs has now revealed that Kim could already be dead.

Roy Calley, a journalist who claims to have a network of contacts in Pyongyang suggests that it could be just a matter of time before an official announcement regarding Kim Jong-un's death will be made.

Who will be Kim Jong-un's successor?

Calley claimed that Kim's sister Kim Yo-Jong has been already confirmed as the next supreme leader of North Korea.

"I honestly believe he's dead but you just can't tell with that country. I could be in Pyongyang now and be none the wiser. The fact that there is so much information /misinformation being released suggests there is something happening. With everything else the government is very specific with their statements but never when it comes to the leaders," Calley told Daily Express.

A few days back, the North Korean intelligence department had announced that Kim Jong-un is planning to gradually transfer his authority to Kim Yo-Jong to ease stress and pressure.

However, contradictory reports reveal that Kim Jong-un is still alive, and he is issuing direct orders that include the assassination of four party members who allegedly committed sexual offenses.

Kim Yo-Jong: Deadly dangerous

It should be noted that Kim Yo-Jong has held several positions under her brother's leadership. Several social media users believe that 32-year-old Yo-Jong is much daring than Kim, and her throning to power could escalate the tensions in the Korean peninsula.

Last March, Kim Yo-Jong had called South Korea 'frightened barking dog', after Seoul strongly criticized North Korea's sinister nuclear programs. However, several political experts believe that patriarchy that prevails in North Korea will not let Kim Yo-Jong emerge as the next supreme leader of the country.