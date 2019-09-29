Ever since the report of Deepika Padukone having agreed to work with #MeToo accused Luv Ranjan's next has surfaced online, the actress has been massively trolled on various social media platforms. Deepika, who has been the top actress of this generation, had earlier said that she would never work with someone who has been accused of sexual harassment.

In an interview with Vogue, when the actress was asked if she would be ready to collaborate with someone accused, Deepika had given a clear cut answer and had said, "No! I would not." However, BollywoodHungama has now confirmed that the actress would indeed be seen in Luv Ranjan's next alongwith former beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The report has also stated that the makers are trying to keep it under wraps and will not even talk about it as they want the matter to cool down. Rumour mills had started churning the news when Deepika was spotted at Luv Ranjan's residence a few months back. Following that, NotMyDeepika had started trending on social media and continued for two days.

"Deepika is doing Luv Ranjan's untitled next but everybody wants to keep it under wraps till the whole noise about Me Too dies down completely. Deepika had signed the movie much earlier this year and had started discussions regarding the script with Luv. In July, she and Ranbir were even spotted coming out of the filmmaker's office but Deepika's fans took offence to that and #NotMyDeepika started trending online. Many felt on social media that given her strong stance against sexual harassment she shouldn't do the movie and ask her to rethink her choice," a source told BollywoodHungama.

Ever since the news has surfaced, fans have again started questioning the actress on her choice and have demanded answers as to why she lied about it.