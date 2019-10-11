With back-to-back commercial successes, Luv Ranjan had proved that he is one of the most bankable directors we have in the industry today. The fact that his films are a sure-shot way of connecting to the masses and also guaranteeing a hit was another reason bigwig celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor had given their nod to his untitled next.

However, the latest report suggests that Ajay Devgn has chosen to opt-out of the film. While the exact reason behind his decision has not come to the forefront, a Pinkvilla report says, "Ajay Devgn has taken his name out of the film. He opted out a few weeks ago and now, won't be starring in the movie anymore. There were a few things that all of them couldn't agree on and they thought it's better to not take the discussion ahead anymore."

The fact that Luv was accused of sexual misconduct during #metoo movement cannot be diced out as one of the reasons either. The report further stated, "The film was anyway getting pushed but after AJ's exit, it seems the entire project has been derailed. Luv, on the other hand, has decided to keep this film on the back burner and concentrate on another film that he's been planning to mount on for some time now."

Deepika Padukone too had given her nod to be a part of the project. However, as soon as it came to the forefront, Deepika was heavily trolled for her decision to work with a #metoo accused. However, one set of audience was happy to see Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor working back together. And now, owing to Ajay Devgn's decision to back out, the audience will have to wait a lot longer to see them share the big screen.