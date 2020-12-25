Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 directed by his father, the 1990s hitmaker David Dhawan, is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor 1995.

Twenty-five years since the producer and director duo delivered one of the superhits that defined Govinda's career as a comic hero. But today if you see Varun's Coolie's No. 1 its similar to Govinda's version.

While the add on's are the VFX, colourful setup. Stylist outfits and rib-tickling comic timing by the cast. Varun has tried his best to fit in the shoes of Govinda.

The rest of the cast Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and others have a terrific comic timing. Overall it's a film that belongs to Varun as he has carried the load of legacy with utmost hard work and honesty.

Storyline

Jeffery Rozario (Paresh Rawal), a Goan hotelier wants his daughter Sarah (Sara Ali Khan ) to get married to a 'stinking' rich man. When Pandit Jai Kishen (Javed Jafferi), a matchmaker brings a marriage proposal for Sarah (Sara Ali Khan), Rozario humiliates him and the boy's family.

An enraged Kishen who considers his self-respect to be his pride decides to teach him a lesson and finds a perfect opportunity when he comes across Raju Coolie (Varun Dhawan), a railway porter. Raju coolie finds a photograph of Sarah and is smitten by her beauty.

Jai Kishen assures Raju Coolie that he will get him married to Sarah. They pose a billionaire. Raju Coolie becomes Raja Kunwar Mahendra Pratap Singh. The greedy Rozaria falls prey to Jai Kishen-Raju Coolie's conspiracy and ends up getting his daughter married to Raju. On the other hand, Raju's mechanic friend Deepak (Sahil Vaid) and Sarah's sister Anju (Shikha Talsania) fall in love with each.

The twist in the take comes when Rozaria learns that Raju is not a Raja but a porter, and in no time, Raju Coolie cooks up a story about having an estranged twin, leading to a comedy of errors.

Performances

Varun Dhawan mimics Govinda, and there are times when he is seen imitating Mithun Chakraborty. He also impersonates Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Kumar, Salman Khan and Nana Patekar. Undoubtedly he is the scene-stealer.

Varun gets into the character's skin that at one point one of the characters in the film asks Raju Coolie (Varun Dhawan), "Hey Raju, kya hogaya hai tujhe, tu Kaise baat kar Raha hai?" To which, the latter replies, "Shit. Pagal ho Gaya hoon main yaar yeh do-do (double role) khelke."

Not to miss, the closing moments, where Dhawan disguises as a nurse, leave us in splits, especially when there is an exchange of words between Paresh Rawal and him. His on-screen chemistry with Sara Ali Khan is also to watch out for, and they look electrifying together.

The legendary actor, Paresh Rawal as a greedy father, has aced his role, no one can make comedy so free-flowing like he does. Javed Jaffrey has done his bit perfectly. Sahil Vaid as Varun's friend in the film, makes his screen presence felt. Shika Talsania too does her bit perfectly.

Positive

Varun Dhawan and Sara's chemistry is to watch out for. The songs are peppy although they are renditions. Especially, Main toh raste se jaa Raha thha (the song begins with the line 'Back to the 90s' ) and Goriya chura naa mera jiya, the originality is intact and the music in sync with GEN Z.

The dialogue writer Farhad Samji (who has a cameo as a plumber called in to fix a leaking shower in a Goa resort has done an impeccable job. He catches the pulse of the audience, and some of the scenes will leva you in splits. The VFX and background are powerful. Well, in the climax scene, Varun mentions 'coronavirus hojayega.'

Negative

If you've watched it for comical performances, you have many options to choose between; if you've watched it for its story, you have the original. The legendary cast has nothing much to offer at a point. Sara Ali Khan does his bit, but there is nothing that she adds value to the screenplay.

The final verdict

The ones who don't like comedy film will not like it; secondly, the ones who can't bear an upgrade or something new will constantly compare the film Govnda's Coolie No 1.

The film is not bad at all. If you see it in 2020, the film is entertaining, light, and lifts your mood. 90's kid can enjoy both the versions; if they feel nostalgic, they can anytime watch Govinda's version, and if they want they can watch Varun's version. Both are outstanding in their own way.

Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid, Shikha Talsania

Director: David Dhawan

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Coolie No. 1 Movie Review Rating: 3

The trailer of Coolie No 1: