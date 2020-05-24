The Centre has issued detailed guidelines for all international arrivals on behalf of the reopening of flight services from May 25. The guidelines released on Sunday, May 24, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for all international flight arrivals in airports across the country, mandatorily states those flying from abroad will have to serve the 14-days quarantine.

Strict guidelines measures for the returnees

Of the 14 days, says the latest release, seven days will be the paid institutional quarantine at the own cost of the returnees. This will be followed by the next seven days of isolation at home with the self-monitoring of their health.

The international passengers will also need to download the Aarogya Setu app, in addition to which a self-declaration form has to be filled and shared with the health officials, mentioned the Health Ministry guidelines. This has to be done before passengers board the flight.

However, in exceptional cases like a pregnant woman and for compelling reasons as a death in the family, serious illness and parents with children aged less than 10, the institutional quarantine will not be made compulsorily. In these cases, the returnees have to compulsorily follow the 14 days home quarantine along with the use of the Aarogya Setu app.

Those found to be symptomatic during screening (on return) shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol," added the guideline.

Guidelines issued for train and bus passengers too

The Ministry has also mentioned that only the asymptomatic patients will be allowed to board the flight services after the thermal screening conducted in the airport terminals. Once reached in the destinations, the passengers will be tested as per ICMR protocol and if tested positive, they shall be assessed clinically.

In addition to the flight travel measures, the Ministry has also released guidelines for domestic travel through train as well as for the inter-State bus travel. It clearly notes down the do's and dont's that shall be provided along with the tickets to the travellers by the concerned agencies.

Moreover, States/Union Territories are also asked to develop their own protocol with regards to the quarantine and isolation measures as per their assessment of the passengers, in consultation with the Central government guidelines.