Captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman did not suffer injuries after his MiG-21 fighter jet was shot down by Pakistan on Wednesday, rather he was beaten up by a mob in Pakistan. It was revealed in a video which went viral on social media.

When Wing Commander Abhinandan's IAF MiG 21 jet was shot down by the PAF and he was found alive, locals in AJK were understandably incensed by his presence - Pakistani soldiers stepped to protect him and in the end one of them can be heard saying 'Bus karo, dua parho' pic.twitter.com/jO14uIThY2 — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 27, 2019

Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was flying a MiG-21 Bison, was immediately captured by Pakistan forces. The government of Pakistan had uploaded a video of the captured IAF pilot.

At first, what was thought as injuries caused due to the crash is now unfolded with the video getting viral on social media. In the video, Abhinandan can be seen being thrashed by a group of people.

People of Bhimber in Azad Jammu and Kashmir shower rose petals on a convoy of the Pakistan Army as it took IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan into custody for processing and questioning pic.twitter.com/q8uG3dkCak — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 27, 2019

What we know about Wing Cmd Abhinandan so far

1. Service record number 27981

2. Based at Squadron 51 in Srinagar - MiG 21s

3. Father was Air Marshal S Vartharam - served as Air Officer Commanding of IAF Eastern Command

4. Also appeared in a documentary titled 'Inside IAF's SU-30' pic.twitter.com/mxY7oNXsE9 — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 27, 2019

The IAF pilot has refused to reveal secret details to Pakistan Army.