Watch : How the IAF's Wing Commander AbhiNandan was Captured by Pakistan security forces

Captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman did not suffer injuries after his MiG-21 fighter jet was shot down by Pakistan on Wednesday, rather he was beaten up by a mob in Pakistan. It was revealed in a video which went viral on social media.

Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was flying a MiG-21 Bison, was immediately captured by Pakistan forces. The government of Pakistan had uploaded a video of the captured IAF pilot.

At first, what was thought as injuries caused due to the crash is now unfolded with the video getting viral on social media. In the video, Abhinandan can be seen being thrashed by a group of people.

The IAF pilot has refused to reveal secret details to Pakistan Army.

