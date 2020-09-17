On Thursday, newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passed away after a battle with COVID-19. The 55-year-old had tested positive for the virus on September 2nd.

Ashok Gasti was a politician and lawyer, and had worked with BJP's OBC cell. Many Indian leaders are mourning the loss.

Ashok Gasti dies due to COVID-19

BJP politician Ashok Gasti passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru. He was admitted to Manipal hospital on September 2nd. The politician had taken his oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 22nd this year. According to local media reports, the politician was in critical condition in the past few days after facing breathing issues and had comorbidities.

Many leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu offered his condolences following the unfortunate and unexpected demise. Many politicians have been mourning the loss of the politician.

Ashok Gasti was known for having organised BJP in Raichur, Karnataka and had served as the general secretary of BJP's OBC cell as well.