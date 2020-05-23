Eight fire brigades were rushed to Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in South Delhi after a fire broke out on Saturday evening. The Delhi Fire Service has brought the situation under control as several coronavirus patients in the COVID-19 designated hospital were in danger.

The fire broke out in the Operation Theatre of the hospital's third floor. It remains unclear what caused the fire. There's no word on whether there were any casualties from the fire accident. According to local reports, eight patients have been rescued so far.

The hospital was recently turned into a COVID-19 hospital during the pandemic. Cygnus Orthocare Hospital offered 40 isolation beds for coronavirus patients.

This is a developing story...