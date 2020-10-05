Bigg Boss 14 started off on a great note with new contestants and some old marvels coming together. Salman Khan is back with his biggest reality show which has not only created a buzz in his past but is also famous for garnering heavy TRPs. And just after one episode, many controversies have come forward.

In the wake of recent controversy, one of the contestants has allegedly lied about her marital status. You read it right. Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal might have made her grand entry on the show, her lie of being 'single' is the one making headlines. While Sara claimed that she has never been married, a statement by her husband has created havoc on social media.

Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claimed that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal got married to him in 2014. He revealed that Sara was lying when she claimed on Bigg Boss premiere that she was single and also furnished a marriage certificate. Along with the legal certificate, Tushan also has some pictures to back his claims.

Marriage certificate by Sara's husband:

Revealing his side of the truth Tushar said, "I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India. I was getting messages on Instagram and Whatsapp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara."

Sara married me for fame and US Citizenship: Tushar

Tushar was shocked to see that Sara was lying on the show just to be desirable and famous. He revealed that the young starlet even married him for fame and that's why he revealed the truth. "I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married and she is lying to the world saying she is still single. I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn't get any publicity from my side," he said.