Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has paid Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT) towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The move comes after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the telecom department for not taking necessary steps to recover the statutory dues from the operators.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Tele are jointly liable to pay dues of over Rs 1 lakh crore to the government. As per the last available estimates, Airtel owes around Rs 35,586 crore to the government that includes the licence fee and spectrum usage charges. The company said that it will make payment of the total due amount after self-assessment exercise.

"We are in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will duly make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the SC," the telecom operator said.

The deadline to pay the AGR amount ended on January 23 but none of the telecom operators, including state-owned BSNL and MTNL paid the amount, except for Reliance Jio. The DoT issued fifth and final notice to telecom operators on February 14, 2020, to make the payment on the same day, but none of the companies complied.

Vodafone Idea has a due worth Rs 53,000 crore, Tata teleservices owes around Rs 13,800 crore, BSNL owes Rs 4,989 crore, and the MTNL has pending dues of Rs 3,122 crore.

On Friday, hours after the SC took a strong note of non-compliance with its order, the DoT ordered Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their dues before Friday midnight. As per a report by PTI, Bharti Airtel, in a letter, had offered to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the rest before the next date of hearing in the SC. On Saturday, Vodafone said that it is in the process of assessing the amount that can be paid towards the AGR dues while raising concerns over the continuation of its business at the same time.