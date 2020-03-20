Another case of coronavirus infection has been registered in a pg for Ladies in Manyata Embassy Tech park in Bengaluru on Friday, March 20, days after the authorities have imposed restrictions in public spots like markets, shopping malls, PG accommodation, hostels, and resident welfare associations.

With this, 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka.

International Business Times, India, was tipped off about a message that claimed a techie from Manyata Tech park had been infected with the novel coronavirus and preliminary tests came positive.

We reached out to the KG Halli Police Station near Manyata Tech park to get detailed information about the person infected with the deadly virus. According to sources, the woman has tested positive for Covid-19 and she is currently admitted to a nearby hospital.

READ: Coronavirus in India: HCL employee in Noida tests positive for COVID-19

The woman infected with COVID-19 is an IT professional with a travel history to London. However, on her return, she had developed symptoms and had been put under isolation.

We tried reaching out to the owner of the pg. However, after digging deep it was confirmed that the girl was admitted to a hospital. The precautionary measures have been taken and the pg accommodation has been vacated, for now, the pg confirmed.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)