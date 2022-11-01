We are always asked to observe and learn from others' experiences, right? While it's tough to be an idol to someone, there are individuals like Dr Avtar Singh whose actions and achievements inspire others. Have you read about his hefty achievements? Well, if not, then you can read it now!

For years, he has devoted his mind and soul to be a good doctor. In this continual journey of learning, unlearning, and relearning things, he has marked several milestones. He was the first young surgeon in India to achieve 100 Navigated Knee Replacements in 2005. And, seeing this attainment, he was awarded by the Aesculap Academy of Germany.

Moreover, he founded Amandeep Hospital in Punjab which is the first referral & training centre for Computer Assisted Knee Replacement Surgery recognized by Aesculap Academy.

Speaking of Robotic Assisted Knee Replacements, he is 5th in the country to do this. He is the only Punjabi surgeon in the world doing Robotic Knee Replacement. Recently, he completed 2000 surgeries and was commended for the same.

He was also presented Doyen of Healthcare by The Tribune Group of Newspapers.

Similarly, he also made it to The Faces of Success by Hindustan Times North Zone. He was also symbolized with Inspiring Orthopedicians of India by The Economics Times.

He was awarded a fellowship from British Orthopaedics Association in 2012. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and is one of the founding members of the Indian Society of Hip and Knee Surgery. He is also a life member of the Indian Orthopaedic Association and Punjab Orthopaedic Association.

Through all these achievements, he is leading the way for several upcoming doctors. The doctor has also branched out his experience and knowledge into publications, books, seminars, and workshops.