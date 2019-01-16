Anushka Sharma recently shared a video of her new ad, endorsing Rajnigandha Pearls, which is basically mouth freshener made of silver-coated elaichi (cardamom). However, the actress got trolled for endorsing a pan masala brand, which by most is associated with gutkha products.

Anushka shared the video on Instagram, letting fans know about her new endorsement. The ad shows her walking the ramp as a show-stopper, and then gracefully rescuing a fellow model from an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. With the hashtag #AchchaiKiChamak, the concept of the ad is to encourage people to be good and help each other.

While many found the ad to be nice, many others targeted Anushka for promoting a product of Rajnigandha, which people associate with gutkha products. Although the brand claims that its products are tobacco-free, general public still considers it to be a gutkha selling brand.

Hence, a lot of people started trolling and criticising Anushka, accusing her of promoting gutkha products.

"@AnushkaSharma did not expect a responsible person like you to advertise a gutkha manufacturing company product.rajnigandha makes products which leads to cancer and other diseases.Even your husband is legally prohibited from endorsing such products...why are you doing it?," tweeted one person.

"@AnushkaSharma If Rajnigandha truly believed that goodness can make the world a better place, they should stop manufacture of gutkha which disfigures & kills it's users. They are using you to kill more people," tweeted another.

Nonetheless, many of her fans defended her by reiterating that Rajnigandha does not make gutkha, and the product she is endorsing is simply mouth freshener.

It is difficult being a Bollywood celebrity, and in this world of social media, trolling has become too common. However, this tinsel town divas have very well learned now the art of ignoring the trolls.