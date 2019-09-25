People with extraordinary talent turns out things to be possible which seems impossible. One of them is Antonio.

Antonio Ferraro is a 31 year old digital geek. He is an Entrepreneur, Manager and a social media Influencer, he kick started his own company and developed a new Social network "Shambles Media". Presently he is working as a manager and handling the social networks of celebrities, talents and influencers, assisting them to get in touch with the brands and elevate their popularity and earnings on Instagram.

Acing the digital sphere now he is going to make debut in Bollywood. Antonio is going to be the face of upcoming Bollywood project which is still suspicious. But one thing that clarifies our doubts is about his collaboration with Asli Daud. Yes! You read it right, Antonio is going to collaborate with the one and only Asli Daud for a music album. He will release his song along with Asli Daud who will be producing the music. Thus, eagerly waiting for the duo to proffer something astonishing. Being socially active he has more than 44.2K followers on Instagram.

Thus, soon this duo will hit the silver screen with their amazing and praiseworthy talent. We wish him Good Luck for his new project.

