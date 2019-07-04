Angad Sethi, an athlete, is going to turn into a producer with a thriller web series. Sethi said that the web series will mostly have actors from Punjab.

"I am going to produce a thriller web series which we are planning to shoot very soon. We have roped in talent from Punjab so that it will help in promoting our state and culture. As the project is my debut, it is special to me and will remain close to me. I have further plans in producing music albums and few more series which may root to life of a person who enjoys sports," Angad said in his statement.

Angad has earlier participated in kick-boxing. He is an automobile enthusiast. He has a collection of supercars as well, and out of that GLE43 and E63 are his favourite daily rides.