Akshay Kumar well known for his fitness and discipline made his Bollywood debut with 'Saugandh'. Akshay Kumar is the people's hero as the actor has kept his focus on the movies that audiences have wished to watch.

Trade pundits say that the secret of his success lies majorly in the following: his no-nonsense approach towards his work and his utmost sincerity and dedication towards any role. These are the factors which make him the 'go-to' man for every filmmaker and brand manager.

And so the actor shall soon be endorsing a protein beverage brand. As per Bollywood Hungama's reliable sources, Akshay Kumar is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the FMCG major 'Horlicks'. The source added that it is his mass appeal and fitness that made the makers of 'Horlicks' unanimously choose Akshay Kumar to be the face of their brand. The official announcement of the same is being awaited.

Akshay will soon be seen in 'Laxmmi Bomb', the film whose name was changed to 'Laxmii'. Laxmii is a south remake of horror film 'Kanchcana'. 'Laxmii' stars Kiara Advani along side Akshay Kumar.