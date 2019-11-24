A year after staying mum on sexual harassment allegations, comedian and YouTube Utsav Chakraborty seems to have pulled up his sleeves to expose each and every one of those who had accused of him sending unsolicited dick pics to them including minor girls during MeToo movement in October last year.

A couple of days ago, Utsav, in a series of tweets, narrated his side of the story which had now raised several questions about the issues in veracity of sexual harassment allegations. He claimed that Mahima Kukreja and two other women named Kanika Kaul and Chanya Jaitly have made false accusations against him. To prove his claim, the comedian shared the screenshots of his chats with them and said that it was a mutual exchange between them.

And yet again, Utsav has brought forth another woman named Krupa Gohil, an ex-AIB social media employee, who tried to malign his image after he was called out on social media.

After Utsav shared the screenshots, Krupa has now made her Twitter account private.

"Now context is @4ngery (Krupa Gohil) was an ex-AIB social media employee who had a particular axe to grind with the folks who ran AIB. I know this because I also echoed the same sentiment at that time. We were fairly pally online and I thought of her as a friend," Utsav tweeted.

He continued, "What I didn't know, however, that post the events of October 2018 she made a complete U-turn to how she felt about me and went around poisoning the minds of people who could help. This was particularly devious because she actively made sure that I was left with NO support system."

"Like many, she used my downfall as a way to get back at AIB. Spread the word publicly that it was unsafe place to work because it was full of predators (like me, of course) and that she was put in jeopardy by the management. Also she campaigned to have their videos be taken down."

To further prove his claim, Utsav shared the screenshots of his sex chat with Krupa wherein both were involved in explicit messafe exchange and even shared their nude pictures to each other in response.

"When I confronted her, she doubled down and said that I sent her an unsolicited dick pic. Which couldn't have been further from the truth because I have her enthusiastic consent (and appreciation) on record. Not to mention that she followed it with nudes of her own," Utsav said.

He further added, "And the sexting wasn't a one time thing. It was an ongoing affair. Our chats is inundated with nudes and almost all of them were from her. In fact there were instances where *she* would want to flirt and I would ruin the mood with a bad joke or silly reference."

"In fact, the last 'normal' conversation I had with her was on October 1st where she was pointing at some guy who looked slightly like me. And before that we were making plans to meet etc. So her opinions were clearly coloured by Kukreja's allegations against me."

Take a look.