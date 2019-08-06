At least nine students are feared to be dead after a school bus fell into a gorge at Kangsali in Tehri Garhwal of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Pratap Nagar-Kangsali-Madannegi road when the school bus carrying 18 students on its way to Madannegi rolled down into a couloir after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The rescue operations are being conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.

The injured students are being shifted to the District Hospital in Bauradi and are undergoing treatment there.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)