Enriching the extravaganza, IIFA 2025 the prestigious event has partnered with Saltt Catering and Shakkr respectively to serve an exclusive dining experience and bespoke gifting for the B-town stars. From curating exquisite artisanal hampers to a delectable menu for the VIP and Actors Lounge, Shakkr and Saltt Catering ensured that the esteemed dignitaries and B-town celebs enjoy chic and scrumptious delights at their fingertips.

Expressing their gratitude, Directors of Saltt Catering, Sammir and Sachin Gogia said, "Each cuisine had been prepared professionally with exceptional quality and attention to detail. Every time our team receives acknowledgment, it inspires us to work even harder so that we can take advantage of future chances."

Pooja Gogia spearheading Shakkr added, "Shakkr Gifting fantasied a reality and worked tirelessly to ensure that the entire thematic concept of the event destination, Jaipur was seamlessly included into the IIFA 2025 gifting boxes along with special customization for the Bollywood stars."

Shakkr plated up uniquely designed hampers with every actor's frame and their choice of delectable palate of gourmet delights that perfectly complemented the lavish spread, becoming the star of the evening. Adding to the luxury, Saltt Catering flew down renowned MasterChef's to serve global cuisines and diverse palates with innovation, excellence, and precision.

The exclusive gifting experience was enjoyed by Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, and many more. Saltt Catering and Shakkr ensured IIFA 2025 was not just an event but an unforgettable celebration of culinary and gifting excellence.

