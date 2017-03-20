ZTE is slowly making its presence felt in the Indian smartphone market with its affordable premium devices. The latest one to join the portfolio is Nubia Z11 Mini S, which comes with a bundle of premium features at an affordable price.

Launched at Rs 16,999, The Nubia Z11 Mini S will be available from Tuesday, March 21, at 4 pm only on Amazon.in.

Below are the key features of the Nubia Z11 Mini S that make it a worthy competitor:

Camera

Cameras in smartphones are getting better and better. ZTE Nubia Z11 Mini S features a 23-megapixel rear-facing camera with Sony IMX318 sensor, PDAF, Sapphire protective lens, f/2.0 aperture and 6-piece Motor Drive lens. The camera comes with a high focus speed of just 0.1 second. We haven't reviewed the handset yet, but it sounds like an impressive configuration for avid photographers.

If you are a selfie lover, the Nubia Z11 Mini S has got you covered with a 13MP front camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, 5-piece lens, f/2.0 aperture and 80-degree wide angle coverage. There's also the skin retouching feature to make your selfies look better.

Design

ZTE phones have a unique design. The handset features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass and 2.5D glass on top. The ultra-sleek bezels on the sides give the phone and edge-to-edge look. The metal unibody and visually-appealing buttons give a premium feel to the phone. The phone houses a USB Type-C port and speakers at the bottom.

At the back, you can find flat metal, a fingerprint scanner, camera module with red outline on top left and Nubia branding at the centre. Overall, Nubia Z11 Mini S is a charmer.

Performance

Nubia Z11 Mini S comes powered with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset–clocking 2GHz, 4GB RAM– which ensures lag-free performance while gaming, binge video watching, multi-tasking and more. To top it all, there's 64GB storage and a microSD card slot which supports up to 200GB.

Battery

What's the point in looks, performance and camera if the phone's battery can't hold for long? Nubia Z11 Mini S is packed with a 3000mAh battery. We are not certain of the battery life on this phone until we review it, but our guess is about 8 hours under extensive use. To push the battery life further, ZTE has Nubia's proprietary NeoPower energy saving algorithm built into it. We are yet to test the effectiveness of NeoPower.