A new ZTE smartphone is set to arrive next month, bringing true value for consumers' idea of premium smartphones at a budget price. The Chinese smartphone maker has sent out media invites for the launch of its Blade A610 Plus smartphone in India on February 3.

With the launch, ZTE's new smartphone is set to take head-on against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo P2 and others. The biggest USP of the Blade A610 Plus is its 'plus' size battery, which weighs 5,000mAh.

The specifications of ZTE Blade A610 Plus are known, thanks to its international availability. The pricing is something of a mystery, which is set to unravel on February 3. Going by its international pricing, it is safe to say that the handset won't be priced more than Rs 15,000, making it a strong contender in the budget smartphone category.

Let's talk specs!

ZTE Blade A610 Plus features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with the popular 2.5D curved glass on top, which gives a subtle hint of a curved display. Inside the metallic unibody, there's a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor, which is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage.

On the camera front, there's a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and an 8MP selfie snapper. The handset runs Android Marshmallow out-of-the-box and supports 4G and VoLTE. The handset also features a fingerprint scanner placed at the back.

Does it stand a chance?

For under Rs 15,000, ZTE Blade A610 Plus is a strong player in the Indian market. But there's a lot of competition in the space. In fact, the Indian smartphone shoppers are quite capable of comparing specs with rivals before buying a smartphone.

In this case, the Blade A610 Plus comes close to its rivals. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, for instance, has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and Android Marshmallow based MIUI 8. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core chipset, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for the base model, which is priced at Rs 9,999. There are 3GB and 4GB RAM models as well for those who want better performance. Powering the entire smartphone is a 4,1000mAh battery.

As for Lenovo P2, which is priced at Rs 16,999, the specs are not totally justified. It features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.

Much like the ZTE Blade A610 Plus, Lenovo P2 also has a huge battery. It is powered by a 5,100mAh battery.

Both rival smartphones have fingerprint scanners and 4G VoLTE support. There are no winners or losers in this comparison. All smartphones stand on the same scale and it all comes down to brand preference and design.