ZTE has unveiled a new budget smartphone which comes with a very interesting feature. The Shenzen-based handset maker has launched the Blade A3 smartphone in China.

The company is targeting budget-conscious selfie fans with the Blade A3, which is priced at 799 Chinese yuan (approx Rs 7,800).

ZTE Blade A3 is the successor to the Blade A2, which was launched in June last year.

The latest ZTE offering comes with a polycarbonate body with a metallic coating which gives it a premium look. But the phone's highlight is its dual-selfie camera setup up front, along with a massive battery.

ZTE Blaze A3 Specifications:

ZTE Blaze A3 flaunts a 5.5-inch 720p HD LCD display with 2.5D curved glass on top.

It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor clocked at 1.50GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Storage wise, the handset has 32GB of onboard memory, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, it sports a 13MP rear camera (single unit) with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed at the centre just below the camera.

Moving to the front, there is a combination of 5MP and 2MP sensors with features like bokeh effect. However, the phone does not feature a dedicated selfie-flash.

Other specifications include 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, USB OTG support and dual-SIM capability.

ZTE Blade A3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat with ZTE's MiFavor 4.2 skin on top. The 8.2-mm-thick handset is backed by a large 4000mAh non-removable Li-ion battery.

The phone will be available in Glacier Blue and Obsidian Black colour options.

ZTE Blade A3 Availability:

ZTE Blade A3 is currently up for preorders in China from JD.com and ZTE's official online store. The smartphone will be available for purchase from November 6.

However, there is no official word on whether ZTE Blade A3 will be made available in different markets as of now.

