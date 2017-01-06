How long would you survive in case of a zombie apocalypse? No, seriously!

Students at the Leicester University recently came up with a mathematical model that attempted to predict how long humanity would survive in the event of a zombie onslaught. What they found would even shock Gerry Lane (and we know how adept he is at stopping zombies).

According to results of the model, humanity would be wiped out in 100 days, either killed by the zombies or infected by the virus that caused the CDHD; of course many would also die of disease and starvation.

While the researchers agree that the mathematical model does not take into account certain factors like humans going all Walking Dead on zombie ass, they also believe that most humans are unprepared for survival out in the wild; out of reach of life's luxuries.

While relaxed gun laws in the US means that the zombies will get a mouthful of lead before they can sink their teeth into an innocent victim, what passes for a survival kit will barely see people through a few days.

While the study focused on how long people in the UK would survive a zombie apocalypse, researchers believe that what they learned could also apply to other countries.

The study also found that very few people apart from Doomsday preppers carried what is known as a Bug Out Bag (a bag that contains all the basic necessities for survival without a functioning civic utilities system).

Unfortunately what most people fill their bag with is food rather than medical supplies, and eventually it's most likely illness due to drinking tainted water or eating rotten food that will get you. In fact, they found that US Bug Out Bags tend to be far better stocked for long-term survival out in the wild.

Professor Lewis Dartnell, author of The Knowledge: How to Rebuild Our World From Scratch, tells readers to flee to a beach, supermarket, or a golf course if a an apocalypse occurs.

We get the beach and the supermarket (the professor believes the average grocery store can keep a group of people alive for 55 years, but then again he's never shopped at...), but can't figure out the golf course, unless of course you want to get in a quick nine holes in before the sky falls.

Needless to say, his assumption about supermarkets has been widely panned by preppers who believe that in case of an apocalypse, supermarkets would be the first outlets raided by survivors.

What the model does sum up though is no matter how well prepared you are, it's highly unlikely you'll see Day 101. Remember that the next time you're telling your mates how you'd fair so much better than Rick Grimes!