Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a rich habit of scoring goals when his team needs the most. The same was witnessed in front of a jam-packed Old Trafford stadium as he scored the all-important equaliser for Manchester United against rivals Liverpool. After going a goal down in the first half, the home side scored late in the second half to clinch one point with the game ending 1-1.

It was not one of those Manchester United vs Liverpool encounters with lots of goals, but a game, where players did not give much space to the other. It was a tight encounter. The feisty clash did produce some tough physical battles, but there were not many brilliant individual moments to cherish.

The pace was quite frenetic early in the game, especially in the first ten minutes, but there was not much happening in terms of quality. Paul Pogba got the first real chance to open the account in the 19th minute, but he could not make good contact with the ball to score past goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Even after that, Liverpool were in the backfoot with the home team piling pressure. However, it was Liverpool, who broke the deadlock via James Milner's penalty in the 26th minute. Liverpool were awarded a penalty after the ball struck Pogba's hands inside the box.

Despite that goal, United were asking questions to Liverpool, but Mignolet was standing firm and made some good saves. First, he saved Zlatan Ibrahimovic free-kick, and moments later blocked Mkhitrayan's shot at goal in the first half. United were unlucky not to draw level with the chances they received in the first 45 minutes.

With the home team in need of a goal, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho brought his experienced forward Wayne Rooney. The Red Devils, despite a good start from Liverpool in the second 45, were always in search of the equaliser.

Jurgen Klopp also decided to bring Philippe Coutinho, who began to make a difference as soon as he was introduced in the 61st minute. Liverpool looked better with the ball on the Brazilian's feet. He was creating spaces and chances for other Liverpool players to score their second goal, and give them a two-goal lead.

United, on the other hand, were a threat while moving forward. Liverpool were being tested and their lead looked in utter danger with Rooney and co taking the game to the visitors. With relentless pressure from both the flanks, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the goal for United in the 84th minute.

That Zlatan's headed goal lifted United supporters, who were on top of their voice. The home team were looking for the winning goal in the final few minutes of the match. The game really opened with both teams looking for the all-important goal, and Georginio Wijnaldum received a wonderful opportunity to score, but his shot was too weak to beat David de Gea in the 92nd minute.

After a fierce contest, Manchester United will be more than happy to snatch a point after going a goal down while Liverpool will be disappointed after failing to protect their lead.