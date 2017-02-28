The news of Manchester United signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a summer deal sent shock waves around the footballing world. There is no doubt that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most accomplished strikers in the world. He has had success at every club he has played, from Ajax to Inter Milan to PSG, and has won a trophy every year since 2001.

Jose Mourinho's decision to sign Zlatan at the age of 35 has raised many eyebrows as a lot of football fans felt he couldn't equal the task, especially at one of the toughest football leagues around the world. After playing in Serie A, La Liga, Eredivisie and Ligue 1, many thought his best days are behind him and he is coming to Premier League for the hefty purse.

Now, seven months into the Premier League with Manchester United, the Sweden international has already notched up 26 goals and seven assists from just 38 appearances. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has certainly proved his critics wrong. The brace in the EFL Cup final including the winner to pick up his first trophy in England, came as a cherry on top.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now being compared to one of Manchester United's all-time greats, Eric Cantona who oversaw the most successful period in the Red Devil's history in the captain's capacity. Eric Cantona, in his first season with Manchester United, had only scored just 9 goals. Ibrahimovic has already gone past him at 15 and counting.

The former Manchester United captain would go on to play a total of 168 games and score 75 goals. Zlatan might not be able to match the number of games he played, but he could outscore Cantona by next season. Zlatan has a consistent track record when it comes to goal scoring.

"He's a great player with a strong personality. He played for Milan and Barcelona, so he knows and understands the pressure. I remember playing with Szarmach, he was Polish and played in two World Cup semi-finals, he was a great player and he helped me so much, and I told him that when I was older I would try and do the same thing, "

"I am sure he will do the same. It is very helpful for young players because he is a great player with a strong personality. He wants to help the youngest players and it is important for the experienced players to give example to the youngest one, " said Eric Cantona.

Following his EFL Cup performance against Southampton, Jose Mourinho said he wanted Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend his stay at the club by another year at least. In a recent interview, Zlatan said he is like wine that gets better with age. And if you look at his goal scoring record, there's no arguing it.

While Ibrahimovic might not have a lot of playing time left at Manchester United, he will certainly challenge Eric Cantona for the Greatest of all time title.