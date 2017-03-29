Zlatan Ibrahimovic has exceeded all expectations at Manchester United this season and has already scored 26 goals this season and Jose Mourinho is keen to extend his stay at the club by another year, at least.

Not a lot of people expected Ibrahimovic to succeed at Manchester United, but after defying all odds at the age of 35, he has become one of their most important players.

For months now, Ibrahimovic's future has been in doubt with rumours linking him with a move to the MLS or back to Italy, but his latest comments hint that he could be staying at Manchester United.

"I enjoy. I'm a person when I go into something I put my head 200 per cent, and I do what I'm good at. I go in, I go for the kill and I go out. And when I go out there is no complaints, that's what I do. I never leave a job unfinished. I always go in, do my job, and in the way that is a fair play, a fair deal, that is what I do," Manchester Evening News quoted Ibrahimovic as saying.

Ibrahimovic has played a pivotal role for Manchester United, especially in front of goal this season, and after he scored the winner in the League Cup final against Southampton, Mourinho said he was determined to keep him at the club.

He also mentioned that talks about his future are ongoing and also had plenty of praise to dish out for his boss who he described as "perfect" for the club.

"Let's see what happens, we are talking. I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I'm here, so let us see, there is a lot of time," Ibrahimovic said.

"I'm enjoying being at a fantastic club, without doubts, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach. I know him before, he's a winner, he's the perfect coach for this club."

"Being a Manchester United player, I don't know how many people have that possibility but I am a Man United player, people wanted me here, I chose the club, I chose the best English club, that's the way it works."