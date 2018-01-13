Ziva Dhoni is a father's princess, literally. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva was recently spotted wearing a tiara at her school annual function and she looked adorable in the princess attire.

Photos and videos of Dhoni holding Ziva in his arms are winning hearts on social media. The photo shows Dhoni wearing a jacket holding Ziva, who is wearing a tiara and a red jacket. Ziva wore the tiara with a pink dress for her performance at the annual day function.

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi attended the event to cheer their daughter. After the event got over, the cricketer interacted with other kids.

The little toddler has been an internet sensation already with several fan pages dedicated to her. She has been stealing the limelight since the time she was spotted for the first time.

Last year, she took the internet by storm after videos of her singing popular Malayalam songs had gone viral. Netizens from all over the world showered praises on her for singing in Malayalam, which is considered as one of the toughest languages in India.

In one of the videos, she is heard singing the popular Malayalam song Ambalapuzhai Unni Kannanodu Nee from Mohanlal and Jayaram-starrer Adwaytham.

"Omg I can't believe this you're singing a malayalam song zivu??? [sic]," one social media user commented on the video on Instagram. "Just cant believe...ziva baby singing malayalam song?so cute...????????As a mallu I m so happy....love you ziva...," a second user commented.

In another video, she is heard singing the song Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan.

"Ziva baby Shooo cutee... Being a malayali happy to hear u sing Malayalam song..," Instagram user commented on the video.