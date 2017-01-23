Zimbabwe are yet to register a win after two games in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2017.

The Zimbabwe national football team will take on Tunisia in their final group game on Monday in an effort to stay in the tournament. Senegal has already qualified for the knockout stage from Group B with one more team left to join them.

It could be Tunisia, Algeria or Zimbabwe.

A win will be more than enough for Tunisia to make it to the next round, while it's a must win for Algeria and Zimbabwe. But a win alone won't ensure their progress to the next round as they await the results of other group matches.

Algeria will play Senegal in the other group game on Monday. Both Algeria and Zimbabwe have a point each, while Tunisia has three points.

Zimbabwe vs Tunisia: Schedule

Date: January 23

Time: 12:30am IST [Tuesday] (7pm GMT, 2pm EST]

Venue: Stade de l'Amitié, Libreville (Gabon)

Where to watch live

India: TV: No live coverage.

UK: TV - EuroSport 2. Live streaming - EuroSport Player.

Africa: TV: SuperSport 5 Africa, SuperSport 9. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.

US: TV: beIN Sports. Live Streaming: beIN Sports Connect.

Live score: Twitter.