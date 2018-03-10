Katrina Kaif never fails to amaze her fans with her stunning pictures on social media and the actress has done it again.

Katrina has shared a new image of hers on Instagram where she is admiring herself in the mirror. Dressed in shimmery golden attire, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress looks radiant. The image was clicked by "budding" photographer Shally Badlani.

"Shimmer and gold by budding photographer Shally badlani," captioned Katrina.

Just a few days ago, the actress, who is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's Zero, had shared her look from the sets of the film. In the picture, she is dressed as a royal bride, wearing a richly embroidered outfit along with a maang tika (head ornament), nath (nose ring), earrings and necklace.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that Zero will see Katrina romancing Abhay Deol and not the film's lead Shah Rukh Khan. She and Abhay had earlier worked together in Zoya Akhtar's 2011 hit movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Zero will see the Badshah of Bollywood play the role of a short man, while Anushka will essay the role of a struggling scientist. Katrina will play a movie star, who battles alcoholism, in the film. Talking about the same, she had earlier told Hindustan Times, "I play an actress in the film, but I don't play myself. I'm not Katrina Kaif in the film."

The film is set to release on December 21, 2018. Earlier, in an interview, director Rai had said that "dwarf is not the character" (SRK's role) but just defines the size of his character. He said like his other films, this film too would tell the story of a man and a woman. Anand also doesn't want fans to think it'll be the story of a "dwarf," but rather be looked at as a story of a short man.